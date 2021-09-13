Today, Apple announced that it has taken home seven awards at the 73rd Annual Creative Arts Emmy Awards. The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences revealed that "Boys State," "Ted Lasso," Carpool Karaoke: The Series," "For All Mankind," and "Calls" all took home awards.

With its history-making win for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special for "Boys State," Apple TV+ becomes the first streaming service to win an Emmy Award in the category in its first two years of eligibility. In addition, "Ted Lasso" landed three Emmys, and "Carpool Karaoke: The Series" took home the award for Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series for the fourth year straight. Apple Originals "For All Mankind" and "Calls" landed previously announced awards this year in juried categories, including Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Media for "For All Mankind: Time Capsule," and Outstanding Motion Design for "Calls."

Apple is currently working with 35 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, 20 of which are for the hit comedy series "Ted Lasso."

Below are all of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards that Apple TV+ has already won:

"Boys State" — Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special

"Ted Lasso" — Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour)

"Ted Lasso" — Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

"Ted Lasso" — Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series

"Carpool Karaoke: The Series" — Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama Or Variety Series

"For All Mankind" — Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Media for "For All Mankind: Time Capsule"

"Calls" — Outstanding Motion Design

The rest of the awards will be announced at the 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 19.

All of the Apple Originals that won awards are available now on Apple TV+.