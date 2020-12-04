What you need to know
- Popular Apple TV+ show Tehran will reportedly get a second season.
Popular Apple TV+ drama Tehran will get a second season, according to Julien Leroux, the man formerly responsible for spotting the show for Cineflix Media.
Speaking at the Asian Television Forum, part of the Singapore Media Festival, Leroux said that while a second season hasn't yet been given the go-ahead as such, it's definitely being worked on according to Variety.
"I can say that we are working on the second season," said Julien Leroux, CEO and founder of Paper Entertainment. "It's not been officially green lit, but we are working on it, so hopefully we'll have some good news by the end of the year."
Leroux also spoke about the show's ability to be popular around the globe despite the fact it wasn't filmed in English.
"I think the pitch, the concept, was very easy to understand," said Leroux. "It's about the spy being trapped in an enemy country. So I think this in the first place is an exciting premise. And after, what made it exciting for me was that there was a very valuable talent attached to the series, Moshe Zonder, the lead writer of 'Fauda.'"
A new espionage thriller from "Fauda" writer Moshe Zonder that tells the thrilling story of a Mossad agent who goes deep undercover on a dangerous mission in Tehran that places her and everyone around her in dire jeopardy.
The series is created by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden and Maor Kohn, and directed by Daniel Syrkin. Omri Shenhar serves as writer alongside Zonder. The series is executive produced by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden, Shula Spiegel, Alon Aranya, Julien Leroux, Peter Emerson and Eldad Koblenz; and produced by Donna and Shula Productions in association with Paper Plane Productions, with the participation of Cineflix Rights and Cosmote TV.
The first season of Tehran is available on Apple TV+ now. The $4.99 per month subscription service has a growing collection of shows, documentaries, and movies for viewers to enjoy. You'll also get the streaming service as part of your Apple One subscription a well.
