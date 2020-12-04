Popular Apple TV+ drama Tehran will get a second season, according to Julien Leroux, the man formerly responsible for spotting the show for Cineflix Media.

Speaking at the Asian Television Forum, part of the Singapore Media Festival, Leroux said that while a second season hasn't yet been given the go-ahead as such, it's definitely being worked on according to Variety.

"I can say that we are working on the second season," said Julien Leroux, CEO and founder of Paper Entertainment. "It's not been officially green lit, but we are working on it, so hopefully we'll have some good news by the end of the year."

Leroux also spoke about the show's ability to be popular around the globe despite the fact it wasn't filmed in English.