Wolfwalkers , the animated film that debuted on Apple TV+ back in 2020, is leading the Annie Awards feature nominations with Disney's Soul with 10 nominations each.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the film is nominated for best independent animated feature.

Wolfwalkers, the Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart-helmed Apple original Irish fantasy produced by Cartoon Saloon and Melusine with domestic theatrical distribution from GKIDS, is nominated for best independent animated feature. Both movies scored nominations for directing, character animation, character design, FX, music, production design, storyboarding and writing. Soul is additionally nominated for editing while Wolfwalkers earned it's tenth nom for voice acting (Eva Whittaker as Mebh).

The full list of nominations for Wolfwalkers is as follows:

Best Indie Feature: Cartoon Saloon / Melusine

Best FX for Feature: Wolfwalkers, Kim Kelly, Leena Lecklin, Frédéric Plumey, Almu Redondo, Nicole Storck

Best Character Animation - Feature: Wolfwalkers, Emmanuel Asquier-Brassart

Best Character Design - Feature: Wolfwalkers, Federico Pirovano

Best Direction - Feature: Wolfwalkers, Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart

Best Music - Feature: Wolfwalkers, Bruno Coulais, Kíla

Best Production Design - Feature: Wolfwalkers, María Pareja, Ross Stewart, Tomm Moore

Best Storyboarding - Feature: Wolfwalkers, Guillaume Lorin

Best Voice Acting - Feature: Wolfwalkers, Eva Whittaker (Mebh Óg MacTíre)

Best Writing - Feature: Wolfwalkers, Will Collins

The Annie Awards aren't the only awards that Wolfwalkers has been nominated for. The film had also been nominated along with Ted Lasso for a Golden Globe. Jason Sudeikis, who plays the title character in Ted Lasso, went on to win the award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series.