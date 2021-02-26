What you need to know
- Filming for Apple TV+ original Truth Be Told has been disrupted by protestors.
- They appear to be angry about filming in locations that could have been used for homeless people.
Filming for Apple TV+ original Truth Be Told was disrupted by protestors in LA earlier this week.
As reported by Deadline:
A shoot at South L.A.'s historic Leimert Plaza Park for the second season of the AppleTV+ crime drama was suddenly cut short today when local protestors vehemently objected to the crew and cast's presence.
Referred to as "community members," by FilmLA, the protestors were primarily concerned with the plight of the homeless in the City of Angels and the announced presence of the Octavia Spencer starrer became the object of their ire. Specifically, the organized protestors objected to how filming was allowed to go on in areas like Leimert Plaza Park while the jurisdiction have been denied to those without a roof over their heads. Though the gates at Leimert Plaza Park are now open during the day, many parks have been locked up or greatly restricted by civic officials in recent months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The report says that around ten crew members were on location and that shooting was brought to a halt a 3 pm. Things reportedly "got heated very quickly", neither Octavia Spencer nor Katherine LaNasa were on the scene, but two actresses had to "retreat with the rest of the production". LAPD arrived soon after.
Truth Be Told season two follows a new case for Spencer's character Poppy Parnell to solve, from Apple:
Spencer will reprise her role as Poppy Parnell for season two, which will unfold around a new case. The first season of "Truth Be Told" follows podcaster Poppy Parnell as she is compelled to reopen the murder case that made her a national sensation, and comes face-to-face with the man she may have mistakenly helped to put behind bars. The series provides a unique glimpse into America's obsession with true crime podcasts and challenges its viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Bill Gates has revealed why he prefers Android over Apple's iPhone
Bill Gates has revealed that he prefers to use Android over iPhone and iOS because of pre-installed Microsoft software and flexibility.
Messaging app Telegram gets auto-delete timer and Widgets
Telegram has updated its messaging app with a new auto-delete timer for messages, Widgets, and an Invite by QR Code feature.
YouWidget puts your YouTube subs and more into an iOS 14 widget
Check YouTube stats of any channel, keep tabs on new videos from channels you're subscribed to, and more.
Shake the opaque and dress your iPhone 12 Pro Max in a clear case
It would be a shame to cover up your iPhone 12 Pro Max with an opaque case. You don't have to hide your iPhone when you dress it up in a good quality clear case like these.