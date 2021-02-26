Filming for Apple TV+ original Truth Be Told was disrupted by protestors in LA earlier this week.

As reported by Deadline:

A shoot at South L.A.'s historic Leimert Plaza Park for the second season of the AppleTV+ crime drama was suddenly cut short today when local protestors vehemently objected to the crew and cast's presence. Referred to as "community members," by FilmLA, the protestors were primarily concerned with the plight of the homeless in the City of Angels and the announced presence of the Octavia Spencer starrer became the object of their ire. Specifically, the organized protestors objected to how filming was allowed to go on in areas like Leimert Plaza Park while the jurisdiction have been denied to those without a roof over their heads. Though the gates at Leimert Plaza Park are now open during the day, many parks have been locked up or greatly restricted by civic officials in recent months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The report says that around ten crew members were on location and that shooting was brought to a halt a 3 pm. Things reportedly "got heated very quickly", neither Octavia Spencer nor Katherine LaNasa were on the scene, but two actresses had to "retreat with the rest of the production". LAPD arrived soon after.

Truth Be Told season two follows a new case for Spencer's character Poppy Parnell to solve, from Apple: