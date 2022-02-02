What you need to know
- A new series titled Dear Edward is coming to Apple TV+.
- It will star Connie Britton, Taylor Schilling, and Colin O'Brien.
- It tells the story of a young boy who survives a plane crash that kills every other passenger including his family.
Apple has reportedly picked up a new TV+ show titled Dear Edward, starring Connie Britton, Taylor Schilling, and Colin O'Brien.
Apple stated:
Apple TV+ today announced a series order for "Dear Edward," a new 10-episode drama series based on the novel by Ann Napolitano that will be written, showrun and executive produced by Jason Katims ("Friday Night Lights," "Parenthood," "As We See It"), and marks the first series order to hail from his overall deal with Apple TV+.
Based on the bestselling novel, "Dear Edward" is set to star Emmy Award nominee Connie Britton ("The White Lotus," "Friday Night Lights"), reuniting Katims and Britton following their Emmy-winning collaboration on "Friday Night Lights," along with Taylor Schilling ("Pam and Tommy," "Orange is the New Black") and Colin O'Brien ("Mr. Harrigan's Phone," "Wonka"), with Fisher Stevens ("Palmer") set to direct the first episode and serve as executive producer on the pilot.
In the show, O'Brien plays a 12-year-old boy who is the sole survivor of a commercial plane crash in which he loses his family. the story follows the boy's (Edward) aunt ash she takes him in, and a friend of his aunt who lost her husband in a crash.
Apple continues to invest in its slate of original Apple TV+ shows as its streaming platform continues to grow. The service is available on all of Apple's best iPhones, iPads, Macs, and the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.
