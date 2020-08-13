Apple is getting ready to launch its first Apple TV+ bundle.

Reported by Bloomberg, Apple plans to launch a bundle that contains Apple TV+, CBS All Access, and Showtime. Currently, all three of these services are sold separately through Apple's App Store and the TV app. The deal will reportedly almost cut the cost of the two other streaming services in half.

Starting as early as Monday, Apple TV+ subscribers will be able to access both the CBS and Showtime channels in Apple's TV app for $9.99 per month combined. CBS All Access and Showtime normally cost $9.99 and $10.99 per month respectively, so the deal would be a significant savings.

In order to subscribe to all three services the cost would normally come to around $25 per month. Under the new bundle, customers will have access to all three for around $15 per month. Customers will have to be a subscriber to Apple TV+ in order to qualify for the bundle, but with the money saved, it will still be less expensive than subscribing to just CBS All Access and Showtime.

Apple is also reportedly working on a bundle for all of its own services. Earlier today, it was reported that Apple may release an 'Apple One' services bundle as soon as October. The bundle would potentially include all of Apple's services, including Apple Music, Apple News+, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade for one discounted price. Apple has been rumored to be working on such a bundle for years now.

An Apple spokesperson declined to comment on the report about the potential CBS/Showtime bundle.