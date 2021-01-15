Apple has updated the look and feel of its Apple TV+ website.

As spotted by 9to5Mac:

As of today's overhaul, the new TV+ website homepage features the same featured header that you see in the Apple TV app, along with sections for latest releases and genre categories. This makes it feel much more familiar for customers who are used to the native TV app experience.

As 9to5 notes, this design has persisted since Apple TV+ was launch in November of 2019. The change hasn't been extended through to Apple's mobile TV+ apps for iPhone, iPad, and Mac, or Apple's own TV app for televisions. The website is a great place to watch Apple TV+ content on a device without a supported app, for example, a Windows PC.

The new redesign comes just in time to check out the first episode of Servant season two, from earlier today:

Apple has debuted the first episode of Servant season two on its Apple TV+ platform. Episode one, Doll, debuted Friday, and is the first episode of the new season, with new episodes to debut each week thereafter. In December, Apple announced the new series would debut today, alongside the news that it had been picked up for a third season. From Apple: Apple TV+ today announced that "Servant," the acclaimed psychological thriller from Academy Award-nominated director M. Night Shyamalan, has been renewed for a third season ahead of its second season global premiere on January 15, 2021.

