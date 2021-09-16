What you need to know
- The Morning Show season two premieres tomorrow.
- A new recap video reminds us all of what happened in the first season.
As if the iPhone 13 pre-orders going live wasn't enough for one Friday, Apple TV+ will also see the premiere of The Morning Show season two. Now, a new YouTube video seeks to remind us all what happened in the first season so we're good to go tomorrow.
If you're a fan of The Morning Show and can't wait for season two to arrive, this is a great reminder of what we saw in season one. If you haven't seen the show yet, what are you waiting for? Skip this video and put that right — preferably in the next 24 hours!
That said, here's the recap!
Catch up on Season 1 of The Morning Show, and stream Season 2 beginning September 17, only on Apple TV+ https://apple.co/_TheMorningShow
Picking up after the explosive events of Season 1, this season finds the Morning Show team emerging from the wreckage of Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley's (Reese Witherspoon) actions, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything, and the chasm between who we present and who we really are comes into play.
Pumped yet? You should be!
If you want to enjoy The Morning Show in style, be sure to check out our list of the Best Apple TV deals on the market today.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
