Apple TV+ has ordered a new six-part documentary series that will follow the men and women of the World Surf League as they go about staking their claim in the competition.

Each episode of the show will follow competitors through the 2021 WSL Men's and Women's CT, a press release says, with the series set to "dive into different surfing cultures, as well as timely subjects tied to the sport including eco-conservation, sustainability and marine preservation."

Apple TV+ has ordered a new six-part documentary series from Box to Box Films and the World Surf League (WSL) that will provide a behind-the-scenes look at the aspirations, failures and accomplishments of the world's best surfers as they battle for the WSL Title and struggle to remain on the elite WSL Championship Tour (CT).

The show will join similar series' already available via Apple TV+ including The Greatness Code and Dear... There's no indication when we will be able to take the new show in, but it's obviously going to be a little while off yet.

When the new show does air you'll need an Apple TV+ subscription to enjoy it. That'll set you back $4.99 per month but is included in the Apple One subscription, too.