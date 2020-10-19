Apple TV+ is already set to get some new "Snoopy Show" episodes next year but now it's getting a lot more as well. Announced by WildBrain, classic "Peanuts" specials are also coming to the streaming service.

The new specials will include the show's characters celebrating everything from Earth Day to going back to school.

New animated Peanuts originals coming to Apple TV+ include a second season of the Daytime Emmy-nominated Snoopy in Space, and a slate of brand-new specials that will find the Peanuts gang marking Mother's Day, Earth Day, New Year's Eve and Back to School – all to be produced by WildBrain's animation studio. The new series and specials join the previously announced The Snoopy Show, premiering February 5, 2021; a brand-new Peanuts 70th anniversary documentary film from Imagine Documentaries and WildBrain, set to premiere next year; and the Daytime Emmy Award-winning Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10.

As spotted by MacRumors, the specials will be joined by some of the iconic shows you might already be familiar with.

The original programs and new specials will also soon stream globally alongside iconic Peanuts specials, including A Charlie Brown Christmas, Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. The Halloween special will begin streaming globally on Apple TV+ on October 19 and will be available for free from October 30 until November 1 as a special treat on Apple TV+.

Fans of Snoopy will need an Apple TV+ subscription to take a ton of this in, so make sure you're all signed up. Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month with the content library growing almost constantly.