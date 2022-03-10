What you need to know
- Apple has released a behind-the-scenes look at "WeCrashed."
- "WeCrashed — Inside The Unicorn Story" goes behind the scenes with the cast and crew.
- The new series will premiere on Friday, March 18, 2022.
Ahead of next week's premiere, Apple has released a behind-the-scenes look at "WeCrashed," its new drama series starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway.
You can check out the new video, which features interviews with the cast and crew, below:
The series, which will premiere on Apple TV+ next Friday, tells the story of the "greed-filled rise and inevitable fall of WeWork, one of the world's most valuable startups, and the narcissists whose chaotic love made it all possible."
Previously in development at Apple and set to be produced by Apple Studios, "WeCrashed" is created by Lee Eisenberg (Spirit Award-nominated "Little America," "Good Boys") and Drew Crevello ("The Long Dark"), and will be directed by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra ("This is Us," "Crazy Stupid Love"). Requa and Ficarra will executive produce alongside Charlie Gogolak. Eisenberg, Crevello and Natalie Sandy will also serve as executive producers. Emma Ludbrook will executive produce alongside Leto through their Paradox production company.
"WeCrashed" will follow the greed-filled rise and inevitable fall of WeWork, one of the world's most valuable startups, and the narcissists whose chaotic love made it all possible.
As part of his overall deal with Apple TV+, Lee Eisenberg will co-write, executive produce and serve as showrunner of the series alongside Drew Crevello. Wondery will also executive produce.
If you haven't seen the trailer for the new series yet, check it out below:
"WeCrashed" will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, March 18, 2022. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022 and our review of the new Apple TV 4K.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These are the top 10 Mario games ranked
Mario has been in over 250 games in the past 35 years. We took on the difficult task of determining which ones are the very best of the best.
In celebration of Mario Day, brush up on these 10 obscure Mario facts
Learn more about Mario during MAR10 Day. This guy has been around for awhile and has some interesting stories tied to him.
Rumor: Apple still has a Studio Display PRO coming in June
Just days after Apple announced a new Studio Display at its March 8 'Peek Performance' event, a rumor claims Apple has another display in the works with mini-LED.
Keep playing your Nintendo Switch Lite with these battery backups
Want to ensure that you never run out of battery power for your Switch Lite? Get geared up and this will never happen again!