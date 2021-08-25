The cast and crew dive into the complex world of Truth Be Told Season 2. Watch new episodes Fridays, only on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has premiered a new featurette that dives into the second season of its drama series Truth Be Told . The new video features interviews with the cast and crew of the drama series.

The second season of the series sees the return of Octavia Spencer, who portrays Poppy Parnell. Kate Hudson has joined the series in her first lead television role. Season two tells the story of Parnell as she dives into a new case that involves her childhood friend (Hudson).

Descending into the world of true crime podcasts, season two follows Octavia Spencer as podcaster Poppy Parnell, who risks everything—including her life—to pursue truth and justice. Poppy dives into a new case that deeply involves her childhood friend, media mogul Micah Keith (Hudson). As developments unfold, their lifelong friendship is put to the ultimate test. In addition to Hudson, joining the sophomore season are series regulars Christopher Backus, Alona Tal, David Lyons, Andre Royo, Merle Dandridge and Mychala Faith Lee. Returning cast includes Mekhi Phifer, Ron Cephas Jones, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, Katherine LaNasa, Michael Beach and Tami Roman. "Truth Be Told" is created by Nichelle Tramble Spellman and produced by Hello Sunshine, Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content. Serving as executive producers alongside Spellman are Octavia Spencer; Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine; Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping for Chernin Entertainment; and Mikkel Nørgaard.

If you haven't seen the trailer for season two yet, you can check it out below: