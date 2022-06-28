Apple TV+ is still only a couple of years old, and many point to the comparable lack of content on its service, but its strategy seems to be working on for the company.

According to a new report from Self, a personal finance analytics firm, Apple TV+ has the highest-rated content across all of the streaming services. The report, which gathered user ratings on shows and movies, compared most of the big streaming services like Apple TV+, Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Peacock, Hulu, Prime Video, and Paramount+.

While Apple experienced a drop in the average rating of its content when compared to last year, it still retained the top spot with HBO Max and Disney+ coming in second and third, respectively.