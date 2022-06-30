What you need to know
- Apple TV has a new streaming app that Xfinity subscribers will love.
- The Xfinity Stream app allows people to stream content to their Apple TV over the internet.
- Both live and on-demand content is supported by the new app.
Comcast Xfinity subscribers can now watch their live and on-demand content on their Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD hardware for the first time thanks to a newly-released app.
The official Xfinity Stream app is a free download and brings much of what the Xfinity box can do to the Apple TV. That includes watching live television as well as on-demand content, both of which will be streamed via the internet over Wi-Fi or Ethernet depending on your setup.
Xfinity's redesigned Stream app is launching first on the Apple TV platform, and features a new, more intuitive user interface. The new UI is designed to simplify content discovery through editorial recommendations along with a personalization algorithm that allows customers to continue watching their favorite shows and movies across platforms and devices.
The new app is a free download and can be downloaded from the App Store now. It's actually the same app as the one that's already available on iPhone and iPad, but now with an added Apple TV version for good measure.
The Apple TV 4K is currently the best Apple TV the company makes, but rumors are abound that a new version is in the works. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently claimed that an upgraded Apple TV device is being worked on that would use the A14 Bionic chip and gain more RAM than the previous version — likely helping the device play more advanced Apple Arcade games.
The new Apple TV, code-named J255, is in development with an A14 chip and an additional gigabyte of RAM. That compares with the A12 chip announced as part of the 2021 Apple TV last year and could be useful for additional gaming capabilities rolling out in tvOS 16.
If you want to enjoy Xfinity Stream in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
