What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has renewed "Foundation" for a second season.
- The first three episodes of the series are now streaming on Apple's service.
- The fourth episode is set to premiere on Friday, October 8.
Today, Apple has announced that it is renewing its new Sci-Fi epic series "Foundation" for a second season. The company made the move after only releasing the first three episodes of the first season. The fourth episode will premiere on Friday, October 8.
Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, said that the team "can't wait to showcase even more of the richly layered world."
"We have been so excited to watch global audiences embrace the captivating, suspenseful and breathtaking thrill ride that is 'Foundation. We know how long fans of these beloved Asimov stories have waited to see his iconic work brought to life as a visually spectacular event series and now we can't wait to showcase even more of the richly layered world, compelling storytelling and stunning world-building that David S. Goyer has created in season two."
David S. Goyer, the showrunner and executive producer of the series, said that season two will takes audiences to even more worlds like Hober Mallow, General Bel Riose, and all the Outer Suns.
"Since my childhood I've dreamed of how Hari Seldon and Eto Demerzel would look and sound — what Terminus and Trantor would feel like. Now, with season two, our audience will get to visit more of Asimov's indelible characters and worlds, including Hober Mallow, General Bel Riose, and all the Outer Suns. I'm thrilled that a whole new generation of fans are reading Asimov's brilliant masterwork. We're playing the long game with 'Foundation' and I'm grateful to my partners at Apple and Skydance for entrusting me with this epic. Buckle up. We're about to fold some serious space."
The first season of "Foundation" is streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the breathtaking visuals in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2021.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
