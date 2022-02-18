The hugely popular and critically acclaimed CODA is coming back to cinemas on Friday, February 25 and will be made available for free.

CODA will get a second run at the cinema from February 25 through February 27 with all screenings featuring open captions to "be fully accessible to the deaf and hard-of-hearing" according to a Deadline report.

The same movie was originally made available in cinemas and on Apple TV+ back in August of last year and has since received various awards nominations. It's the first movie to star a predominantly deaf cast to receive a Best Picture nomination, with a total of three Oscar nominations being picked up.

Deadline notes that there will be three showtimes at major cities across the United States as well as London.