What you need to know
- CODA is getting a second chance at a theatrical release.
- Free showings of CODA will be offered at select cinemas.
- Each show will include open captions to aid accessibility.
The hugely popular and critically acclaimed CODA is coming back to cinemas on Friday, February 25 and will be made available for free.
CODA will get a second run at the cinema from February 25 through February 27 with all screenings featuring open captions to "be fully accessible to the deaf and hard-of-hearing" according to a Deadline report.
The same movie was originally made available in cinemas and on Apple TV+ back in August of last year and has since received various awards nominations. It's the first movie to star a predominantly deaf cast to receive a Best Picture nomination, with a total of three Oscar nominations being picked up.
Deadline notes that there will be three showtimes at major cities across the United States as well as London.
The limited theatrical release will take place in major cities across the U.S. and London, free-of-charge and with open captions. There will be three daily showtimes for audiences to attend on a first come, first serve basis. Audiences at a special showing in Los Angeles will have the opportunity to be part of a live Q&A with the cast and writer/director Siân Heder, which will have translators in ASL.
Gifted with a voice that her parents can't hear, seventeen-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones), is the sole hearing member of a deaf family—a CODA, Child of Deaf Adults. Her life revolves around acting as interpreter for her parents (Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur) and working on the family's struggling fishing boat every day before school with her father and older brother (Daniel Durant). But when Ruby joins her high school's choir club, she discovers a gift for singing and finds herself drawn to her duet partner Miles (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo). Encouraged by her enthusiastic, tough-love choirmaster (Eugenio Derbez) to apply to a prestigious music school, Ruby finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family and the pursuit of her own dreams.
Don't want to venture into a cinema? You can still watch CODA in the comfort of your own home so long as you have an Apple TV+ subscription.
If you want to enjoy CODA in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: Cricut's Bright 360 is a high-end lamp for all your lighting needs
The Cricut Bright 360 is made with crafters and makers in mind. But with up to 3000 lux and 95 CRI, you can use this flexible lamp for a variety of other tasks as well.
Buy the cutest case for the cutest iPhone, the 13 mini!
The iPhone 13 mini is a pretty sweet phone. How about an adorable little case to match?
6.1-inch iPhone 14 model expected to feature LTPS OLED display, says report
A new report indicates that BOE is expected to supply Apple with a 6.1-inch LTPS OLED display for one of its iPhone 14 models later this year.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.