Apple TV+ won't be here for another month but it's already hunting for new shows. This time it needs European shows in order to meet new rules introduced by the European Commission.

While those rules haven't been finalized yet they're expected to come into force towards the end of 2020. If things go as expected, content streamers will need to offer shows produced in Europe to the tune of at least 30% of its catalog. It's not clear yet quite how that 30% will be measured, but it's expected to be a concern for both Apple TV+ and Disney+.

While Variety notes that Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are already close to the 30% mark, that isn't the case for Apple TV+ or Disney+. The former doesn't have any European shows on its books as yet, although negotiations are said to already be underway with producers.