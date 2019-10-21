What you need to know Apple TV+ goes live on November 1.

Launch shows include "See" and "The Morning Show."

Ads for Apple TV+ can be found throughout London's Underground system.

Apple has a new streaming service set to go live on November 1. Haven't you heard? The company is making double sure that Londoners know all about the shows they will miss out on if they don't sign up for the service by plastering ads throughout the Undergrand system. One Redditor shared a photo of ads that highlighted "See" and "The Morning Show."

Similar ads have already been seen popping up in other major cities around the globe. Apple TV+ will be available in more than 100 countries on launch day and Apple is leaving nothing to chance. Similar ads have been spotted in Brooklyn, again for the impressive-looking "See."

Both "See" and "The Morning Show" will be available as soon as Apple TV+ goes live alongside some other big name shows. More will also be arriving in the coming months, according to Apple.