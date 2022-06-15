The upcoming Apple Original Films project Cha Cha Real Smooth will premiere on Apple TV+ this Friday, June 17. But that won't be the only place you can watch it — those who don't subscribe to the streaming service will be able to watch elsewhere, too.

Apple often releases its big movies for short theatrical windows to give them exposure and a route into awards season. That's something that stood CODA in good stead and that's something that will surely be the hope here. From June 17, Apple has confirmed that it will be making Cha Cha Real Smooth available "in select theaters" globally.

Cha Cha Real Smooth stars Dakota Johnson and Cooper Raiff with the latter also being the comedy's writer, director, and producer. Other stars include Brad Garrett, Odeya Rush, and many more.