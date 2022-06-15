What you need to know
- Apple Original Films is releasing Cha Cha Real Smooth at a select number of theaters.
- People who don't want to watch in a theater will be able to watch at home on Apple TV+.
- The new comedy will debut in theaters and via streaming on June 17.
The upcoming Apple Original Films project Cha Cha Real Smooth will premiere on Apple TV+ this Friday, June 17. But that won't be the only place you can watch it — those who don't subscribe to the streaming service will be able to watch elsewhere, too.
Apple often releases its big movies for short theatrical windows to give them exposure and a route into awards season. That's something that stood CODA in good stead and that's something that will surely be the hope here. From June 17, Apple has confirmed that it will be making Cha Cha Real Smooth available "in select theaters" globally.
Cha Cha Real Smooth stars Dakota Johnson and Cooper Raiff with the latter also being the comedy's writer, director, and producer. Other stars include Brad Garrett, Odeya Rush, and many more.
Fresh out of college and without a clear life path going forward, 22-year-old Andrew is stuck back at home with his family in New Jersey. But if there's one thing that belongs on his nonexistent resume, it's how to get a party started, which lands him the perfect job of motivational dancing at the bar and bat mitzvahs for his younger brother's classmates. When Andrew befriends a local mom, Domino, and her daughter, Lola, he finally discovers a future he wants – even if it might not be his own.
If you'd prefer not to watch Cha Cha Real Smooth at the theater, you can always settle down and watch via Apple TV+ at home. The popcorn is cheaper and you can get up and use the bathroom without missing anything!
If you want to enjoy Cha Cha Real Smooth in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
