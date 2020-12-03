Apple TV+ lands adaption of 'Gutsy Women' from Hillary and Chelsea Clinton

What you need to know
- Hillary and Chelsea Clinton are starting their own production studio.
- Their first project will be an adaption of their book Gutsy Women which will premiere on Apple TV+.
Today, former First Lady, Senator, and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton announced that she and her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, are launching their own production studio called HiddenLight Productions with filmmaker Sam Branson.
The world needs more change-makers. And I believe telling the stories of people who defy the odds and march forward will inspire others to do the same. Alongside filmmaker @sambranson, @ChelseaClinton and I are proud to launch HiddenLight Productions.
In addition, Clinton announced that the first film that the studio will bring to reality is an adaption of Gutsy Women, the book written by both mother and daughter. The book told the story of "trailblazing women whose stories deserve to be more widely shared." As noted by Clinton, the project has landed with Apple TV+.
HiddenLight's first project will be an @AppleTV adaptation of "Gutsy Women," the book Chelsea and I wrote to chronicle the lives of trailblazing women whose stories deserve to be more widely shared. More to come soon.
There are no further details about the project yet as far as who will star, who is signed on to write or direct, when production will begin, or when the film will premiere on Apple TV+.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
OmniFocus 3.11 for Mac brings iOS widgets to macOS Big Sur
Now you can see your tasks from Notification Center without having to open OmniFocus.
Apple VP Deirdre O’Brien talks adjusting Apple Retail during the pandemic
O'Brien talked about the company's experience in adapting its business to the pandemic at the Fortune Brainstorm Tech virtual conference.
Julianna Margulies, star of 'The Good Wife,' signs on to 'The Morning Show'
Margulies, who has earned nominations for 10 Emmy Awards and 12 Golden Globe Awards, will star alongside Witherspoon and Aniston.
Transfer all your photos and flies to your Mac using these USB-C adapters!
MacBooks only have USB-C ports, meaning you can't just stick your SD card into the computer without a USB-C card reader. Not sure where to start? Here are the best ones.