Better than Cyber Monday pricing! Save $100 on the Powerbeats Pro right now

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Coming Soon

Apple TV+ lands adaption of 'Gutsy Women' from Hillary and Chelsea Clinton

More gutsy women are coming to Apple TV+.
Joe Wituschek

Hillary And Chelsea ClintonSource: Hillary Clinton

What you need to know

  • Hillary and Chelsea Clinton are starting their own production studio.
  • Their first project will be an adaption of their book Gutsy Women which will premiere on Apple TV+.

Today, former First Lady, Senator, and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton announced that she and her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, are launching their own production studio called HiddenLight Productions with filmmaker Sam Branson.

The world needs more change-makers. And I believe telling the stories of people who defy the odds and march forward will inspire others to do the same. Alongside filmmaker @sambranson, @ChelseaClinton and I are proud to launch HiddenLight Productions.

In addition, Clinton announced that the first film that the studio will bring to reality is an adaption of Gutsy Women, the book written by both mother and daughter. The book told the story of "trailblazing women whose stories deserve to be more widely shared." As noted by Clinton, the project has landed with Apple TV+.

HiddenLight's first project will be an @AppleTV adaptation of "Gutsy Women," the book Chelsea and I wrote to chronicle the lives of trailblazing women whose stories deserve to be more widely shared. More to come soon.

There are no further details about the project yet as far as who will star, who is signed on to write or direct, when production will begin, or when the film will premiere on Apple TV+.

Exclusive content

Apple TV+

100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.

With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Joe Wituschek

Joe Wituschek has been in the technology industry for over a decade. Formerly Apple, Joe now covers the company as a news writer for iMore. Connect with Joe on Twitter @joewituschek.