Apple TV+ lands adaption of 'Gutsy Women' from Hillary and Chelsea Clinton

Today, former First Lady, Senator, and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton announced that she and her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, are launching their own production studio called HiddenLight Productions with filmmaker Sam Branson.

In addition, Clinton announced that the first film that the studio will bring to reality is an adaption of Gutsy Women, the book written by both mother and daughter. The book told the story of "trailblazing women whose stories deserve to be more widely shared." As noted by Clinton, the project has landed with Apple TV+.

There are no further details about the project yet as far as who will star, who is signed on to write or direct, when production will begin, or when the film will premiere on Apple TV+.