What you need to know
- Apple has landed 'Dolly,' a sci-fi courtroom drama.
- The story follows a robot who, after killing her owner, claims she is innocent.
As reported by Deadline, Apple TV+ has landed 'Dolly,' a sci-fi courtroom drama focused around a robot that kills its owner. Florence Pugh, who was nominated for an Oscar for her supporting role in 'Little Women,' is currently attached to star in the film.
Following competitive bidding war, Apple Studios has landed Dolly, a new feature film with Academy Award-nominee Florence Pugh attached to star with Vanessa Taylor and Drew Pearce Penning the script. Insiders close to the project stress the project is not greenlit at this time as the script still needs to penned and a director still needs to be attached. Insiders go on to add that the package caught the interest of a total of four bidders that included multiple studios and another streamer with Apple TV+ emerging as the winner earlier this week.
'Dolly' follows the story of a robot who, after killing its owner, claims that she is innocent and demands a lawyer.
The film is a sci-fi courtroom drama in which a robotic "companion doll" kills its owner and then shocks the world by claiming that she is not guilty and asking for a lawyer. The film, which is inspired by Elizabeth Bear's short story of the same name, has elements of both classic courtroom drama and sci-fi.
In addition to her Oscar nomination for 'Little Women,' Pugh also made waves with her role in 'Midsommar' and her upcoming role in 'Black Widow.'
Pugh has quickly become one of Hollywood's rising stars in the leading lady ranks following her star-making turn in Midsommar and Oscar-nominated role in Little Women. She next stars in Marvel's Black Widow set to hit theaters in May 2021, and she recently began production as the female lead in Don't Worry Darling for New Line, directed by Olivia Wilde. She also recently attached herself to star in The Maid adaptation at Universal.
It is currently unclear when 'Dolly' will find its way onto Apple's streaming service.
