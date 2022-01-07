What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has reportedly landed a new project that will tell the story of legendary actress Audrey Hepburn.
- 2-time Oscar nominee Rooney Mara is set to play Hepburn.
- Michael Mitnick is said to be the writer behind the project.
Streamer Apple TV+ has reportedly signed a new movie based on the life of legendary actress Audrey Hepburn. 2-time Oscar nominee Rooney Mara is set to play the Breakfast at Tiffany's star, according to the same report.
The same Deadline story notes that Mara will also be serving as producer on the project, while Michael Mitnick will be the one tasked with writing.
Apple Studios will produce the project Variety also notes that the plot of the new movie has been kept "under wraps." There is plenty of potential here, however, with Hepburn's life having been an eventful one to say the least.
Though plot details are being kept under wraps, Hepburn is an acting legend celebrated for her performances in classics like "Breakfast at Tiffany's," "My Fair Lady," "Wait Until Dark," "Charade" and "Sabrina." During her four-decade career, Hepburn achieved EGOT status, winning Emmy, Oscar, Tony and Grammy awards, the last of which she received posthumously. She was also a dedicated humanitarian, working with UNICEF to help children in Africa, South America and Asia and receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1992.
There is no timescale on when the new project will be on our screens but whenever that happens viewers will need an Apple TV+ subscription. At $4.99 per month, it's a bit of a bargain — especially with hit shows like Ted Lasso and The Morning Show already into multiple-season runs.
If you want to enjoy Apple TV+ in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
