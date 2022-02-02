What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has launched its own TikTok challenge.
- The challenge asks TikTok users to duet one of the songs from Xavier.
- Xavier is the fictional artist portrayed by Dave Franco in "The Afterparty."
Apple TV+ is trying to get into the TikTok game with one of the characters from its new series "The Afterparty."
The company's TikTok account is hosting a new #DuetDoWet duet challenge featuring the artist Xavier from the series who is portrayed by Dave Franco. You can check out the challenge on TikTok below:
@appletvplus #DuetDoWet - Fill in the gaps with what you like to do wet #RIPXavier #TheAfterparty ♬ Do Wet - Xavier
Hilariously, Xavier (Franco) even released an album on Apple Music that you can listen to...if that's the sort of thing you're into:
The series, which "centers on a murder mystery at a high school reunion," will reveal the truth over the course of eight episodes. Each episode will retell the story through the eyes of a different suspect.
"The Afterparty" features a stellar ensemble cast including Tiffany Haddish ("Girls Trip," "Like a Boss"), Sam Richardson ("The Tomorrow War," "Veep"), Zoë Chao ("Love Life," "Downhill"), Ben Schwartz ("Space Force," "House of Lies"), Ike Barinholtz ("The Mindy Project," "Neighbors"), Ilana Glazer ("Broad City"), Jamie Demetriou ("Fleabag," "Stath Lets Flats"), Dave Franco ("The Rental," "The Disaster Artist") and John Early ("Search Party").
Created and directed by Miller, "The Afterparty" centers on a murder mystery at a high school reunion. Each of the eight episodes features a retelling of the same night told through a different character's perspective, each with its own unique visual style and film genre to match the teller's personality.
If you haven't seen the trailer for the new series, you can check it out below:
One killer night told through 8 different perspectives. Get ready for the genre-bending event of 2022. A new comedy series coming January 28 on Apple TV+.
"The Afterparty" is streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to experience the series in the best quality possible, check out our review of the new Apple TV 4K.
