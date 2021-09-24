Today would have been the 85th birthday of Jim Henson, the creator of a show I adored growing up — Fraggle Rock. To celebrate, Apple TV+ is streaming three special episodes.

All three episodes are now available to watch via Apple TV+'s Fraggle Rock: Rock On! section.

The three special episodes include:

"Down at Fraggle Rock," hosted and executive produced by Jim Henson and featuring the performers, artists and of course puppets that bring the series to life, this one-hour special reveals the magic behind producing the whimsically fantastical series. Diana Birkenfield and David Gumpel serve as producers. "Doozer Music," a music compilation featuring favorites from those industrious Doozers including "Doozer Work Theme" and "Doozer Marching Song," features introductions from Uncle Travelling Matt and Cotterpin Doozer and is produced by Jim Henson, Lawrence S. Mirkin and Duncan Kenworthy. "Fraggle Songs," another music compilation which highlights popular tunes from the first season of the "Fraggle Rock" including "Friendship Song," "Beetle Song" and "Convincing John" and is produced by Jim Henson, Lawrence S. Mirkin and Duncan Kenworthy.

I know what I'm doing this evening!

