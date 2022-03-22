Upcoming Apple TV+ movie Spellbound isn't even out yet but that isn't stopping Skydance Animation from getting ready to sell toys based on it. To that end, the company has now signed a deal with toymaker Spin Master. That means that fans of the Spellbound movie will be able to buy toys for their kids.

Deadline confirmed the news earlier today, saying that the multi-year agreement between Spin Master and Skydance will see multiple collaborations — but it'll all kick off with Spellbound.

Under the agreement, Spin Master will be the studio's master toy licensee. The first title covered will be Apple Original Film Spellbound. Directed by Vicky Jenson, the film will debut on Apple TV+. Characters from the show will be featured as products like fashion dolls, mini-dolls and vehicles.

Skydance Animation is "steered by former Pixar chief John Lasseter" which should be enough to make sure interest in Spellbound is high among Apple TV+ subscribers. The movie tells a fantasy-themed story written by Lauren Hynek, Elizabeth Martin, and Linda Woolverton. We don't yet know when it will land on our screens, but you can bet there will be toys on the shelves ready and waiting when it does.

If you want to enjoy Spellbound in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.