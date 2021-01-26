Since its debut on Israeli network Kan 11 and globally on Apple TV+, "Tehran" has captivated viewers worldwide, and has been hailed by critics as "gripping," "heart stopping," and a "captivating spy thriller."

The espionage thriller is co-produced by Israeli broadcaster Kan 11 and Apple TV+, with the latter picking a second season up . The first season arrived on Apple TV+ four months ago and has proven popular among viewers ever since.

Apple TV+ has renewed popular spy drama Tehran for a second season, according to a new press release by the streaming service.

Now streaming on Apple TV+, "Tehran" tells the thrilling story of Mossad agent Tamar Rabinyan, who goes deep undercover on a dangerous mission in Tehran that places her and everyone around her in dire jeopardy. "Tehran" stars Niv Sultan, Shaun Toub, Navid Negahban, Shervin Alenabi, Liraz Charhi and Menashe Noy.

There's no indication when we should expect the second season of the show to arrive on our TVs unfortunately. Apple is currently extending its free trial to give users more chance to check out the wares offered by Apple TV+. It remains to be seen how many people will pay for the streaming service once the newly extended trial comes to a close.

Viewers will need to be Apple TV+ subscribers to take in the second season of Tehran as and when it's ready to make its debut. The service costs $4.99 per month unless you have an Apple One subscription.