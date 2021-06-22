Apple TV+, Netflix, Disney+, and other streaming services could be forced to pump money into Canadian content as well as promote it on their services if a new law passes.

According to Bloomberg, a controversial bill has already passed that seeks to regulate streaming services in the same way as local TV companies. If it becomes law, it will mean that international streaming services will have to play by Canadian rules and promote Canadian content.

The legislation drafted by Justin Trudeau's government, known as Bill C-10, is meant to subject tech giants to the same requirements as traditional broadcasters -- effectively compelling companies like Netflix Inc. and TikTok Inc. to finance and promote Canadian content. It's among the most far-reaching plans by governments anywhere to regulate the algorithms tech companies use to amplify or recommend content.

Canada already has a regulatory body that's in charge of making sure local TV and radio stations don't get all of their content from outside its borders and this new law if passed, would extend its powers to the internet.

Under the existing law, a regulatory body known as the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission certifies what is and what is not Canadian. It can also issue fines for violations starting at C$250,000 ($202,500) or even suspend a broadcaster's license to operate. The new law would give the CRTC that same kind of power over internet companies.

It isn't clear whether the law will pass, however. To do so, the legislation would need to work its way through the senate which could be scuppered by an election taking place. Any new government would effectively need to start the process again should that happen.

