What you need to know
- Apple TV has picked up a number of VES Awards nominations.
- See, Finch, Foundation*, and more have been nominated.
- The VES Awards winners will be announced on March 8, 2022.
In another round of award nominations streamer Apple TV+ is in the running for VES Awards across a number of categories. Shows and movies including See, Finch, Foundation* are among those listed as potential winners.
In what will be the 20th annual VES Awards, the Visual Effects Society — that's the VES in case you were wondering — will hand out wins across 25 different categories. All of those categories and potential winners are listed on the VES website and include some big names along the lines of Dune and The Matrix Resurrections. But amid some of Hollywood's biggest names, you'll also find a splattering of Apple TV+ content, too.
Apple TV+ is up for seven different awards:
- Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode — SEE for its Rock-A-Bye episode.
- Outstanding Animated Character in a Photoreal Feature — Finch for its Jeff character.
- Outstanding Animated Character in an Episode or Real-Time Project — Lisey's Story for the episode The Long Boy.
- Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature — The Tragedy of Macbeth.
- Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode — Foundation episode The Emperor's Peace.
- Outstanding Created Environment in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project — Foundation for Trantor Cityscape.
- Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project — Foundation for Collapse of the Galactic Empire.
Apple TV+ is of course no stranger to awards nominations and indeed wins and it will be hoping to add yet more gongs to the trophy cabinet.
