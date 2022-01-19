In another round of award nominations streamer Apple TV+ is in the running for VES Awards across a number of categories. Shows and movies including See, Finch, Foundation* are among those listed as potential winners.

In what will be the 20th annual VES Awards, the Visual Effects Society — that's the VES in case you were wondering — will hand out wins across 25 different categories. All of those categories and potential winners are listed on the VES website and include some big names along the lines of Dune and The Matrix Resurrections. But amid some of Hollywood's biggest names, you'll also find a splattering of Apple TV+ content, too.