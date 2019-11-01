What you need to know
- Apple TV+ is finally here!
- Apple TV+ is finally here!
- Apple TV+ is finally here!
Apple TV+ is now live in more than 100 countries with shows like "See," "Dickinson," "For All Mankind," all ready to be streamed.
Owners of an iPad, iPod touch, iPhone, Mac, Apple TV, or compatible TV or streaming device can now watch any of the launch content for $4.99 per month for the whole family. And if you bought any of the Apple hardware we just mentioned you can watch it for free for a whole year, too.
The sign-up process is super easy whether you have a new device or not. Apple has outlined the steps you need to take to get your free year, too.
Starting November 1, you'll be able to start your 1 year free Apple TV+ in the Apple TV app. Follow these steps:
-
Turn on your new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD, or Mac and sign in with your Apple ID.
-
Open the Apple TV app on November 1 or later. Make sure your eligible device is running the latest version of iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, or macOS.
-
The offer should be presented immediately after launching the app. If not, scroll down in Watch Now until the offer appears.
-
Tap "Enjoy 1 Year Free." You might be asked to enter your Apple ID password, confirm your billing information, or add a valid payment method. You will not be charged during the 1 year free trial.
We're super excited to start watching the new Apple TV+ content that went live today and we want to know what you'll be watching first. Sound off in the comments, and happy Apple TV+ day!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Enhance your AirPods Pro with these 5 shortcuts and automations
AirPods Pro present a great opportunity for shortcuts and automations.
Google has officially purchased Fitbit for $2.1 billion
Following a report from earlier this week, it's now been confirmed that Google has acquired Fitbit for a total of $2.1 billion.
The president's cybersecurity advisor locked himself out of his iPhone
Even people in powerful security positions forget their password every once in a while.
Keep that triple camera protected on your iPhone 11 Pro Max
Since the triple camera is more prone to impacts and scratches than previous models, it's a good idea to provide extra protection. Luckily, Apple gear manufacturers are now offering iPhone camera lens protectors similar to screen protectors. Click through to see your best options for iPhone 11 Pro Max camera lens protectors.