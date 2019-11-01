Apple TV+ is now live in more than 100 countries with shows like "See," "Dickinson," "For All Mankind," all ready to be streamed.

Owners of an iPad, iPod touch, iPhone, Mac, Apple TV, or compatible TV or streaming device can now watch any of the launch content for $4.99 per month for the whole family. And if you bought any of the Apple hardware we just mentioned you can watch it for free for a whole year, too.