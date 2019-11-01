Apple TV+ logoSource: Apple

  • Apple TV+ is finally here!
Apple TV+ is now live in more than 100 countries with shows like "See," "Dickinson," "For All Mankind," all ready to be streamed.

Owners of an iPad, iPod touch, iPhone, Mac, Apple TV, or compatible TV or streaming device can now watch any of the launch content for $4.99 per month for the whole family. And if you bought any of the Apple hardware we just mentioned you can watch it for free for a whole year, too.

The sign-up process is super easy whether you have a new device or not. Apple has outlined the steps you need to take to get your free year, too.

Starting November 1, you'll be able to start your 1 year free Apple TV+ in the Apple TV app. Follow these steps:

  1. Turn on your new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD, or Mac and sign in with your Apple ID.

  2. Open the Apple TV app on November 1 or later. Make sure your eligible device is running the latest version of iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, or macOS.

  3. The offer should be presented immediately after launching the app. If not, scroll down in Watch Now until the offer appears.

  4. Tap "Enjoy 1 Year Free." You might be asked to enter your Apple ID password, confirm your billing information, or add a valid payment method. You will not be charged during the 1 year free trial.

We're super excited to start watching the new Apple TV+ content that went live today and we want to know what you'll be watching first. Sound off in the comments, and happy Apple TV+ day!

