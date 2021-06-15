Apple TV+ is slashing its one-year free trial to just three months for those buying new hardware from next month. The offer previously gave new hardware buyers a free year of Apple TV+ content.

Apple made the announcement via a change to the Apple TV+ marketing website and it's since been spotted by various people. The move comes as the original one-year trials are also coming to a close after initially being extended by as many as nine months due to various factors, not least the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's also worth remembering that anyone who is part of a Family Sharing unit who has already taken advantage of an Apple TV+ trial can't add another one to their account. It's a one-and-done situation across the entire Famil Sharing group.

Apple TV+ continues to add more content to its roster of existing shows. Some of those shows have been able to win various awards for both themselves and their stars over the last 18 months. If you want to see what all the fuss is about, the new Apple TV 4K is one of the best ways to do it. You can bag one via the best Apple TV deals we've been able to find online, too.

Outside of the trial, Apple TV+ runs $4.99 per month unless it's included in your Apple One subscription bundle.