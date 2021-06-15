What you need to know
- Apple TV+ will only offer a three-month free trial from next month.
- A one-year trial has been offered since late-2019.
Apple TV+ is slashing its one-year free trial to just three months for those buying new hardware from next month. The offer previously gave new hardware buyers a free year of Apple TV+ content.
Apple made the announcement via a change to the Apple TV+ marketing website and it's since been spotted by various people. The move comes as the original one-year trials are also coming to a close after initially being extended by as many as nine months due to various factors, not least the COVID-19 pandemic.
It's also worth remembering that anyone who is part of a Family Sharing unit who has already taken advantage of an Apple TV+ trial can't add another one to their account. It's a one-and-done situation across the entire Famil Sharing group.
Apple TV+ continues to add more content to its roster of existing shows. Some of those shows have been able to win various awards for both themselves and their stars over the last 18 months. If you want to see what all the fuss is about, the new Apple TV 4K is one of the best ways to do it. You can bag one via the best Apple TV deals we've been able to find online, too.
Outside of the trial, Apple TV+ runs $4.99 per month unless it's included in your Apple One subscription bundle.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple Podcasts subscriptions are now live for creators and listeners
Apple Podcasts subscriptions are now live, making it easier for creators to earn money for the shows they create.
Official: Beats Studio Buds, $149.99, Transparency mode, ANC included
Beats Studio Buds are official and they're everything we could have hoped for, at a price that's right.
Review: Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 Earbuds sound pretty great
Sennheiser's MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 Earbuds have just about every feature you might expect from premium earbuds, including Active Noise Cancellation, Transparent Hearing, adjustable equalizers, Hi-Fi sound, voice assistant support, customizable controls, and more.
Upgrading your iMac's memory yourself is cheaper than going through Apple
Apple's options for additional RAM on the iMac are super expensive. Save a little (a lot) of money by getting third-party RAM and doing it yourself.