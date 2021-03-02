Apple has announced that Roar, a new female-driven anthology series of "darkly comic feminist fables," will be coming soon to Apple TV+.

The press release details that the series will star Academy, Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Nicole Kidman, Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo, Emmy Award winner Merritt Wever, and Golden Globe nominee Alison Brie. The company has also teased that additional cast members will be announced soon.

Based on a book of short stories by author Cecelia Ahern, Roar will be comprised of eight half-hour episodes.

Created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch ("GLOW"), and based on a book of short stories by Cecelia Ahern, "Roar" is a collection of eight half-hour genre-bending episodes, told from a uniquely female point of view. The series is the first to be released under Mensch and Flahive's overall deal with Apple.

In addition to starring in the series, Nicole Kidman will also be serving as an executive producer.

In addition to starring, Kidman will executive produce alongside Per Saari via Blossom Films. Emmy Award-winning producer Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Allie Goss will executive produce on behalf of Made Up Stories. Flahive and Mensch will create, showrun and serve as executive producers. Theresa Park will serve as executive producer for her Per Capita Productions and author Cecelia Ahern will executive produce through Greenlight Go. "Roar" will be produced for Apple by Endeavor Content.

It is currently unclear when Roar will begin production or when it will make its premiere on Apple TV+. The streaming service continues to grow and earn critical acclaim, with Jason Sudeikis earning a Golden Globe for his performance in Ted Lasso over the weekend.