Apple TV+ has landed its next animated children's series.

In a press release, the company has announced that it has placed a series order for "Sago Mini Friends," a new series based on the award-winning Sago Mini World app. According to the release, the series is "an adorable nod to gratitude featuring Harvey the floppy-eared dog and his best friends, Jinja the cat, Jack the rabbit, and Robin the bird."

The "Sago Mini Friends" series is an adorable nod to gratitude featuring Harvey the floppy-eared dog and his best friends, Jinja the cat, Jack the rabbit, and Robin the bird. Along with a unique cast of residents as colorful as their own whimsical world, the four friends play, explore, imagine and celebrate daily in their joyful town of Sagoville. In each episode, Harvey and all his friends express their true thankfulness for all things, big and small, through optimism, kindness, preschool-friendly humor and unforgettable original songs!

The series will be based on the Sago Mini World app which has won multiple awards including the Parents' Choice Gold Award.

The popular Sago Mini World app features over 40 games for kids ages 2-5 years old and has been recognized by the Parents' Choice Gold Awards, the Webby Awards, the Academics' Choice Awards and the Kidscreen Awards. Sago Mini World encourages children to play, build, create and pretend with thoughtfully designed digital games that spark imagination and curiosity.

It's currently unclear when "Sago Mini Friends" will premiere on Apple TV+.