What you need to know
- For All Mankind and Calls have each won an Emmy Award.
- For All Mankind took home the award for Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming.
- Calls won the award for Outstanding Motion Design.
Today, the Television Academy announced the award winners for the 73rd Emmy Awards in juried categories from Animation, Costume, Interactive Programming and Motion Design. Apple TV+ series For All Mankind and Calls took home awards in two of the categories.
For All Mankind, Apple's drama series about the space race if the Soviet Union beat the United States to the moon landing, has won the award for Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming.
"The excellent work in For All Mankind showcases the power of an interactive and immersive story to provide a unique, one-of-a-kind experience for the audience," said Interactive Media Governor Lori Schwartz. "This creative team embraced new technology that will inspire better and even higher-quality use of AR storytelling in the future," added Governor Chris Thomes.
Calls, the Apple TV+ series that told a story visually through audio and graphics, won the award for Outstanding Motion Design.
"The work of this motion design team was innovative and original and truly carried the narrative like nothing we had ever seen," said Greg Kupiec, motion and title design governor. "This Emmy-winning work encourages others to continue raising the standard of motion design and to bring awareness of the art and significance of motion design in creating television excellence," added Governor Lauraine Gibbons.
The awards for both of these wins will be presented at the 2021 Creative Arts Emmy Awards.
The first and second seasons of For All Mankind, as well as the first season of Calls, are both streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy both in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2021.
