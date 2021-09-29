Apple has picked up a new four-part documentary series that will cover the rise and fall of former Renault and Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn for Apple TV+.

Deadline reports:

Apple TV Plus has greenlit a timely four-part documentary series about the rise and fall of former Nissan and Renault CEO Carlos Ghosn. James Jones, the Emmy-winning filmmaker behind On The President's Orders and Mosul, is helming the project, which comes from London-based Box To Box Films. BAFTA winner James Gay-Rees (Senna), BAFTA nominee Paul Martin (Diego Maradona) and BAFTA winner Martin Conway (Becoming You) are serving as executive producers

The story will feature "unprecedented access to the people who were there" and reporting from the Wall Street Journal documenting "how one of the most admired businessmen on the planet became its most famous international fugitive."

Ghosn was arrested in 2018 on charges of financial misconduct, before escaping Japan the following year inside a box that was smuggled onto a private jet.

Apple continues to invest in its slate of original content for Apple TV+. According to a report the service has around 40M subscribers, half of whom are paying. Apple is also reportedly set to spend more than $500 million in marketing this year.

