What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has a new animated TV show in the works.
- "Harriet the Spy" is coming to Apple's streaming content platform.
- The show is based on the classic children's novel.
Apple TV+ has today announced that it has greenlit a new animated TV show based on the popular children's novel "Harrier the Spy". The book was originally published back in 1964 and was written by Louise Fitzhugh.
The new show will be written and executive produced by Will McRobb while "Glee" star Jane Lynch while the title star will be voiced by Beanie Feldstein.
Set in 1960s New York when the original book was published, the new series will be voiced by a star-studded cast including Golden Globe and SAG Award nominee Beanie Feldstein, who will star as Harriet, a fiercely independent, adventurous, curious 11-year-old girl. More than anything, Harriet wants to be a writer, and in order to be a good writer, you need to know everything, and in order to know everything, you have to be a spy! Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch will voice the role of Ole Golly, Harriet's larger-than-life, no-nonsense nanny. Additional voice talent includes Lacey Chabert as Marion Hawthorne, the ringleader of a group of smug, popular girls at Harriet's school.
It's going to be a little while before the show is ready to air, but it joins a growing list of Apple TV+ shows aimed at children. "Helpsters," "Ghostwriter," and "Fraggle Rock" are just some of the shows already aimed at kids.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
