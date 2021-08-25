What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has placed a series order for The Changeling.
- LaKeith Stanfield is set to star and executive produce the new drama series.
Today, Apple TV+ announced that it has made a series order for The Changeling, a new drama series based on the book of the same name by Victor LaValle. LaKeith Stanfield, best known for his roles in Sorry to Bother You, Knives Out, and Selma, is attached to star and executive produce the new series.
Apple TV+ today announced a series order for "The Changeling," a new drama series based on the acclaimed best-selling book of the same name by Victor LaValle, with LaKeith Stanfield ("Atlanta," "Judas and the Black Messiah," "The Harder They Fall") attached to star and executive produce. The series will be written and adapted by Kelly Marcel ("Cruella," "Venom," "Venom: Let There Be Carnage"), who will also serve as showrunner and executive producer. Melina Matsoukas ("Queen & Slim," "Insecure") will direct and executive produce the series.
According to the press release, The Changeling is "a fairytale for grown-ups. A horror story, a parenthood fable and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn't know existed."
The series will be produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios and Annapurna. Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, Patrick Chu and Ali Krug will executive produce on behalf of Annapurna. Matsoukas will executive produce through her De La Revolution Films, and Khaliah Neal will co-executive produce.
It is currently unknown when The Changeling will go into production or when it may premiere on Apple TV+. If you want to ensure you experience the new series in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2021.
