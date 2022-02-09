What you need to know
- Apple TV+ podcast The Line has won an award.
- It picked up a 2022 duPont-Columbia Award Silver Baton from the Columbia School of Journalism.
- The show is a six-part non-fiction audio series about the life of US Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher.
Apple TV+ podcast The Line has picked up a prestigious 2022 duPont-Columbia Award Silver Baton, the company has announced.
In a press release Apple stated:
Today it was revealed that acclaimed Apple TV+ Original podcast "The Line" earned a prestigious 2022 duPont-Columbia Award Silver Baton tonight, by the Columbia School of Journalism, marking the first Apple TV+ Original podcast to be recognized with this honor. Awarded annually, the duPont-Columbia Awards honor news stories and films for the strength of their reporting, storytelling and impact in the public interest, upholding the highest standards in journalism.
Apple TV+ head of documentaries and unscripted, Molly Thompson, said the award "is a true testament to the thoughtful and impactful reporting in 'The Line'".
The show is a six-part audio series about the story of US Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, who was charged with war crimes before being acquitted on all but one count:
"The Line" takes an unflinching deep dive into moral ambiguities of forever wars and their impact on special operators as it examines the complicated realities involved with fighting a decades-long war, stripping back the layers surrounding Gallagher's alleged crimes.
The documentary the podcast accompanies is also available on Apple TV+. The streaming platform is available on all of Apple's best iPhones, iPads, Macs, and the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.
