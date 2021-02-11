Apple TV posts M. Night Shyamalan's Reddit AMA on its YouTube channel

What you need to know
- Apple TV has posted M. Night Shyamalan's Reddit AMA video to its YouTube channel.
- The AMA was wide-ranging, covering the filmmaker's career as well as those who have influenced him.
On Monday, February 8, Apple announced that M. Night Shyamalan, the creator of the streaming service's mystery series 'Servant,' would be hosting his first-ever AMA on Reddit on Thursday, February 11 at 9:00 AM PT/12:00 PM ET.
In honor of @MNightShyamalan directing Episode 204 of @Servant, he'll be hosting his first-ever Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) on February 11. Don't miss your chance to go live with this master of mystery.
The writer/director hosted the AMA to celebrate the second season of 'Servant.' After the event ended, Apple has posted the video to the company's Apple TV YouTube channel.
This is the official, and first-ever, M. Night Shyamalan Reddit AMA. To celebrate Servant Season 2, M. Night sat down with Reddit to answer questions about literally anything, including film craft, his international influences, and pizza.
Shyamalan has had one of the most varied careers in Hollywood. From 'The Sixth Sense,' 'Signs,' and 'The Village,' to 'The Last Airbender' and 'The Happening,' his films have been polarizing for audiences for decades.
The fifth episode for the second season of 'Servant' will premiere Friday, February 12th. The first season is available to stream in its entirety as well for Apple TV+ subscribers.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Microsoft To Do now supports widgets on iOS 14
Microsoft has announced that widgets are now live for Microsoft To Do on the iPhone.
A link to the past: Why Nintendo should port older Zelda games
The Legend of Zelda's 35th anniversary is just around the corner. What would be a better way to celebrate it than Nintendo porting some of our favorites in the franchise onto the Nintendo Switch?
Apple says a new North Dakota bill could destroy the iPhone as we know it
A new bill introduced in North Dakota could see Apple forced to allow other App Stores and payment methods on its iOS devices, something the company says would destroy the iPhone as we know it.
Tired of using a light switch? Then you need a HomeKit motion sensor!
Ready to make HomeKit even more magical? HomeKit motion sensors can automatically turn on your lights as soon as you enter the room and turn them off when you leave for the day. Put the "auto" in "home automation" with the best HomeKit motion sensors!