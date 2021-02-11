Apple TV posts M. Night Shyamalan's Reddit AMA on its YouTube channel

On Monday, February 8, Apple announced that M. Night Shyamalan, the creator of the streaming service's mystery series 'Servant,' would be hosting his first-ever AMA on Reddit on Thursday, February 11 at 9:00 AM PT/12:00 PM ET.

In honor of @MNightShyamalan directing Episode 204 of @Servant, he'll be hosting his first-ever Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) on February 11. Don't miss your chance to go live with this master of mystery. #Servant Season 2 is available now on Apple TV+ https://t.co/CgFq1rz7so https://t.co/JUDYh40jDN — Apple TV (@AppleTV) February 8, 2021

The writer/director hosted the AMA to celebrate the second season of 'Servant.' After the event ended, Apple has posted the video to the company's Apple TV YouTube channel.