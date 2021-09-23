Introduce your kids to Otis, a tiny tractor that teaches the joy of helping others. Get Rolling with Otis premieres October 8, exclusively on Apple TV+.

The new series, which is based on the Penguin Random House book series by Loren Long, follows the story of Otis the Tractor and all of his friends on the Long Hill Dairy Farm.

Based on the Penguin Random House book series by Loren Long, "Get Rolling With Otis" will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, October 8. This animated adventure series from 9 Story Media Group and Brown Bag Films welcomes young viewers to Long Hill Dairy Farm, home to Otis the Tractor (voiced by Griffin Robert Faulkner) and all his friends. Otis may be little, but he has a big heart. Whenever he sees a friend in need, he hits the brakes, asks how they're feeling, and rolls into action to help! The series is executive produced by Vince Commisso, Wendy Harris, author Loren Long, Darragh O'Connell, Angela C. Santomero, and Jane Startz.

