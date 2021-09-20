Today, Apple TV+ has debuted the official trailer for "Finch," the new adventure drama starring Tom Hanks. You can check out the new trailer below:

The film stars Hanks, his dog, and a robot who go on a daring mission to find his family a new home on a ravaged planet.

In "Finch," a man, a robot and a dog form an unlikely family in a powerful and moving adventure of one man's quest to ensure that his beloved canine companion will be cared for after he's gone. Hanks stars as Finch, a robotics engineer and one of the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event that has left the world a wasteland. But Finch, who has been living in an underground bunker for a decade, has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear. He creates a robot, played by Jones, to watch over Goodyear when he no longer can. As the trio embarks on a perilous journey into a desolate American West, Finch strives to show his creation, who names himself Jeff, the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive. Their road trip is paved with both challenges and humor, as it's as difficult for Finch to goad Jeff and Goodyear to get along as it is for him to manage the dangers of the new world.

This isn't Hanks' first debut on Apple TV+. The actor also starred in the World War II epic "Greyhound," which premiered on the streaming service last year.

"Finch" will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, November 5, 2021.