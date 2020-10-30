What you need to know
- Apple TV+ is promoting Boys State with a new YouTube video.
- The video sees experts, politicians, and activists discuss the documentary.
- This as we're just days away from the election in the United States.
Apple TV+ is taking the opportunity to remind the United States about its documentary, Boys State, at a time where democracy is very much on the agenda. A new ad sees experts, politicians, and activists discuss the documentary.
With the United States presidential election taking place on November 3 all eyes are on the country right now. And Apple TV+'s documentary is particularly apt. Here's how it's described by the streaming service.
The sensational winner of the Grand Jury Prize for documentary at this year's Sundance Film Festival, Boys State is a wildly entertaining and continually revealing immersion into a week-long annual program in which a thousand Texas high school seniors gather for an elaborate mock exercise: building their own state government. Filmmakers Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine closely track the escalating tensions that arise within a particularly riveting gubernatorial race, training their cameras on unforgettable teenagers like Ben, a Reagan-loving arch-conservative who brims with confidence despite personal setbacks, and Steven, a progressive-minded child of Mexican immigrants who stands by his convictions amidst the sea of red. In the process, they have created a complex portrait of contemporary American masculinity, as well as a microcosm of our often dispiriting national political divisions that nevertheless manages to plant seeds of hope.
While I've yet to take the documentary in myself, I've heard promising things about it. And maybe, now of all times, the United States could do with a reminder of how democracy works.
If this whets your appetite you can catch Boys State over on Apple TV+ now. So long as you're a subscriber, of course. Failing that, why not check out the newly released Apple One instead? You'll get Apple TV+ and a ton more thrown in.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
