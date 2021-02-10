Ahead of its premiere on Friday, February 19th, Apple TV+ has released a First Look Featurette at season two of 'For All Mankind,' the streaming service's sci-fi series that follows an alternate timeline with the space race.

The featurette takes us ten years ahead of the first season, showing how Russia landing on the moon first could have accelerated our technological advancements much quicker than they have in real life. It also teases the conflict brewing between the two superpowers that inhabit the moon.