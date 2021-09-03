Apple has finally released the official trailer for '9/11: Inside the President's War Room.'

Interestingly, the trailer was released two days after the actual documentary film was released on Apple TV+. If you haven't watched the film yet and were wondering what is covered, you can now watch it below:

A day we'll never forget. Inside the room only they saw. Watch the Apple Original documentary narrated by Emmy Award winner Jeff Daniels, streaming now on Apple TV+ and free without a subscription on September 11 in honor of the 20th anniversary.

Witness the chaos of September 11, 2001 through the eyes of the president and his closest advisors as they recount the crucial hours and key decisions from that historic day.