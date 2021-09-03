What you need to know
- Apple has released the official trailer for '9/11: Inside the President's War Room.'
- The film was actually already released on Wednesday, September 1.
Apple has finally released the official trailer for '9/11: Inside the President's War Room.'
Interestingly, the trailer was released two days after the actual documentary film was released on Apple TV+. If you haven't watched the film yet and were wondering what is covered, you can now watch it below:
A day we'll never forget. Inside the room only they saw. Watch the Apple Original documentary narrated by Emmy Award winner Jeff Daniels, streaming now on Apple TV+ and free without a subscription on September 11 in honor of the 20th anniversary.
Witness the chaos of September 11, 2001 through the eyes of the president and his closest advisors as they recount the crucial hours and key decisions from that historic day.
As noted by Apple, the documentary features never-before-seen interviews with President George W. Bush, Vice President Dick Cheney, and more:
The documentary special will feature never-before-heard testimony with President George W. Bush, Vice President Dick Cheney, Condoleezza Rice (national security advisor), Colin Powell (secretary of state), Andy Card (chief of staff), Dan Bartlett (director of communications), Rear Admiral Deborah Loewer (head of Situation Room), Josh Bolten (deputy chief of staff), Ari Fleischer (press secretary), Karl Rove (senior advisor to the president), Mary Matalin (advisor to Cheney), Karen Hughes (special advisor to the president), Mike Morrell (CIA briefer), Ted Olson (solicitor general), Colonel Mark Tillman (Air Force One pilot), David Wilkinson and Tony Zotto (Secret Service). It will also feature nearly 200 never previously published photographs, as photographers followed every move of Bush and Cheney that day, as well as filmed archive.
'9/11: Inside the President's War Room' is streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to experience the film in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV.
