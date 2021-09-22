What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has debuted the official trailer for "Invasion."
- The series stars Sam Neill, Golshifteh Farahani, Shamier Anderson, Billy Barrett, and Shioli Kutsuna.
- The new Sci-Fi series will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, October 22.
Ahead of its premiere next month, Apple has released the official trailer for the Apple TV+ Sci-Fi epic series "Invasion." You can watch the new trailer below:
We are not alone. Extraterrestrial beings have made their way to Earth from across the universe. Civilization could collapse. And survival is up to you. Feel what it's like to live through an alien invasion starting October 22 on Apple TV+.
The new series, which hails from Academy and Emmy Award-nominated writer/producer/director Simon Kinberg, follows an alien invasion through the eyes of many people around the world.
Set across multiple continents, "Invasion" follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world. The series stars Shamier Anderson ("Bruised," "Awake"), Golshifteh Farahani ("Extraction," "Paterson," "Body of Lies"), Sam Neill ("Jurassic World: Dominion," "Peaky Blinders"), Firas Nassar ("Fauda") and Shioli Kutsuna ("Deadpool 2," "The Outsider").
Hailing from Boat Rocker Studios, "Invasion" is written and executive produced by Kinberg and Weil. In addition to directing, Verbruggen serves as executive producer. Audrey Chon, Amy Kaufman and Elisa Ellis serve as executive producers alongside Andrew Baldwin, who also writes. Katie O'Connell Marsh serves as executive producer for Boat Rocker Studios.
"Invasion" will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, October 22. The first three episodes of the ten-episode first season will premiere that day with each additional episode getting released every Friday thereafter.
If you want to enjoy the new series in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2021.
