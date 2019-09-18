What you need to know
- Apple has released new trailers for shows headed to Apple TV+.
- The trailers give audiences a glimpse at Helpsters and Ghostwriter.
- Each show will be available on Apple TV+ when it launches on November 1.
Wondering what else is coming to Apple TV+? New trailers for Ghostwriter and Helpsters were released this week, giving would-be Apple TV+ subscribers a glimpse of what's ahead.
Unfortunately, we can't embed the trailers here. You can, however, watch them by heading to tv.apple.com.
Helpsters is a family show about "monsters who love to solve problems."
Meet Cody and the Helpsters, a team of vibrant monsters who love to solve problems. Whether it's planning a party, climbing a mountain, or mastering a magic trick, the Helpsters can figure anything out — because everything starts with a plan.
Ghostwriter is another show aimed at kids and families.
When a ghost haunts a neighborhood bookstore and starts releasing fictional characters into the real world, four kids must team up to solve an exciting mystery surrounding the ghost's unfinished business.
Both shows will be available on Apple TV+ when the service launches on November 1.
