Apple has unveiled a first look at its upcoming psychological thriller "Black Bird."

In a press release, the company announced that the six-episode series, which will star Taron Egerton and Paul Walter Hauser, will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, July 8.

"Black Bird" is adapted from the true-crime memoir "In with the Devil: A Fallen Hero, a Serial Killer, and a Dangerous Bargain for Redemption" by James Keene and Hillel Levin.