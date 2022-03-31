What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has revealed a first look at "Black Bird."
- The psychological thriller series stars Taron Egerton.
- It will premiere on July 8, 2022.
Apple has unveiled a first look at its upcoming psychological thriller "Black Bird."
In a press release, the company announced that the six-episode series, which will star Taron Egerton and Paul Walter Hauser, will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, July 8.
"Black Bird" is adapted from the true-crime memoir "In with the Devil: A Fallen Hero, a Serial Killer, and a Dangerous Bargain for Redemption" by James Keene and Hillel Levin.
Inspired by actual events, when high school football hero, decorated policeman's son and convicted drug dealer Jimmy Keene (Taron Egerton) is sentenced to 10 years in a minimum security prison, he is given the choice of a lifetime — enter a maximum-security prison for the criminally insane and befriend suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser), or stay where he is and serve his full sentence with no possibility of parole. Keene quickly realizes his only way out is to elicit a confession and find out where the bodies of several young girls are buried before Hall's appeal goes through. But is this suspected killer telling the truth? Or is it just another tale from a serial liar? This dramatic and captivating story subverts the crime genre by enlisting the help of the very people put behind bars to solve its mysteries.
The first two episodes of the series will premiere on July 8, which each additional episode being released on Fridays until its finale in August.
"Black Bird" is developed and executive produced by Lehane. The first three episodes are directed by Academy Award nominee Michaël R. Roskam ("Bullhead," "The Drop"), who also serves as executive producer. Lehane, Egerton and Roskam executive produce alongside Richard Plepler through his EDEN Productions; Bradley Thomas, Dan Friedkin and Ryan Friedkin executive produce through Imperative Entertainment; Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert executive produce through EMJAG Productions; and Kary Antholis also executive produces, along with the book's author James Keene. Jim McKay and Joe Chappelle also direct. The limited series is produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios.
"Black Bird" will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, July 8. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.
