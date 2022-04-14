What you need to know
- Apple announced a new Sci-Fi epic last month.
- Metropolis is a series based on the original Fritz Lang film from 1927.
- It will be filmed in Australia and use the same LED tech as The Mandalorian.
A huge new Sci-Fi series coming to Apple TV+ will be shot and produced in Australia using the same LED volumes tech used in The Mandalorian.
Australia's government screen development agency VicScreen announced today:
Victoria has attracted its biggest ever screen production, Metropolis—an epic new TV series by NBCUniversal's Universal Studio Group which is set to create thousands of local jobs.
The highly-anticipated sci-fi series was attracted to the state through VicScreen's Victorian Screen Incentive grant as the first in a pipeline of projects from NBCU which is expected to inject $416 million directly into the Victorian economy over coming years.
The government is going to back the use of virtual production infrastructure to be built in Victoria, including "one of the largest permanent 'LED volumes'" in the world. The high-tech digital screens show background environments and visual effects, the same technology that was used to shoot Disney+ smash-hit The Mandalorian.
Metropolis is an eight-part series based on the 1927 work of Fritz Lang, and will be written and directed by Sam Esmail. The story depicts a futuristic city called Metropolis with a divided population of wealthy elites and labor workers who keep the city running.
VicScreen CEO Caroline Pitcher said the work would be "one of the most technically ambitious screen productions in the world" and said the investment would put Melbourne on the map amongst the world's great screen production cities.
With filming and casting not yet underway, Metropolis is likely a ways off coming to Apple TV+, which is available on all of Apple's best iPhones iPads, Macs, and the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Legendary Pokémon distributions keep getting worse and worse
Mythical and Legendary Pokémon have always been elusive, locked behind arbitrary limited-time events. Unfortunately, this hasn't gotten better with time.
Get picture perfect Portraits mode shots with these great editing apps
Your iPhone is capable of taking great portraits of people thanks to Portrait mode. But what if you want to take those images a step further? Then check out these great apps!
IMDb TV has been rebranded to Amazon Freevee, remains ad-supported
IMDb TV is now going to be known as Amazon Freevee as the service continues its expansion — this time into Germany.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.