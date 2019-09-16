Apple has reportedly added another big name to its streaming service. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Justin Theroux is rumored to star in an adaptation of Mosquito Coast, a 1981 novel written by Paul Theroux (who just so happens to be Justin's uncle).

In the novel, an idealist uproots his family to live in Latin America. The series will seemingly explore their experience while taking hints from the novel; the book was also turned into a feature film back in 1986, which starred Harrison Ford.

Theroux is best known for his writing credits on such films as Tropic Thunder, Iron Man 2, and Rock of Ages, but he also has plenty of starring roles to his name, including Mulholland Drive and American Psycho. His next role will be voicing Tramp in the live-action remake of Lady and the Tramp.

Mosquito Coast is another big get for Apple's upcoming streaming service, which appears to be leaning heavily on big dramas. When the service launches on November 1, it'll feature shows such as The Morning Show, See, Dickinson, and For All Mankind, among many others.

Apple TV+ will be available for $5 per month when it launches on November 1.

