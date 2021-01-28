What you need to know
- There's a full 27-minute Stillwater video that's designed to help kids relax, complete with Apple TV+ mention.
Apple TV+ today shared a full 27-minute video of Stillwater helping kids relax – at a time where we could probably all use a little mindfulness. The video includes guided breathing, music, and more.
Stillwater is already a show that helps kids deal with the trials and tribulations of life but this is the first time a video like this has made its way to YouTube. It's obviously free and could be a great watch for anyone young and old.
Help your little ones to slow down, and give them a reason to recharge the body and soul. Stillwater: Mind, Music & Movement is designed to help parents and educators introduce mindfulness and meditation in a fun, practical way. Watch full episodes of Stillwater now on Apple TV+
The 27 minutes include an intro from mindfulness consultant Mallika Chopra, an interactive music session with recording artist Kishi Bashi and Composer Toby Chu, and guided breathing and movement with Apple Fitness+ Yoga Trainer Jessica Skye.
If you or your kids enjoy this freebie you can find full episodes of Stillwater on Apple TV+ right now. There's a good chance you have Apple TV+ for free anyway, else it's a $4.99 per month subscription. It's also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle, too.
