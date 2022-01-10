What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has shared a first look at "The Sky Is Everywhere."
- The film will premiere on Apple TV+ on February 11.
Ahead of its February 11th debut, Apple TV+ has shared a first look at "The Sky Is Everywhere," its upcoming drama film.
In an Entertainment Weekly exclusive, the outlet talked to director Josephine Decker about the film. Decker talks about how he wants audiences to feel every emotion possible when watching it:
"I always wanted to make a film where you experience every emotion — where you laugh and cry, find tension and release, feel sexy, feel scared. And I adore magical realism. I love how Jandy's script holds comedy alongside tragedy, how she lets us be inside of the playful awkwardness and thrill of first love alongside the raw reality of grief. And she lets us inside of Lennie's wild imagination."
Decker also reflected on one of the most emotionally-charged scenes they had to shoot during filming:
"When we shot the first take, I remember bawling — truly bawling...The reality of grief had stepped into us. It was exhausting and also very profound. The challenge was letting the film live its widest range — being rich with the fullness of life and play and love and possibility and imagination and poetry and hilarity and comedy and magic, and also with the profundity of loss and sorrow and anger and confusion and longing. We wanted the film to hold those polarities as organically as the book had."
The drama film tells the story of Lennie Walker, a musical prodigy who struggles with the loss of her older sister.
Tucked among the magical redwood trees of Northern California and surrounded by her grandmother's gargantuan roses, 17-year-old Lennie Walker, a radiant musical prodigy, struggles with overwhelming grief following the sudden loss of her older sister, Bailey. When Joe Fontaine, the charismatic new guy at school, enters Lennie's life, she's drawn to him. But Lennie's complicated relationship with her sister's devastated boyfriend, Toby, starts to affect Lennie and Joe's budding love. Through her vivid imagination and honest, conflicted heart, Lennie navigates first love and first loss to create a song of her own. Acclaimed filmmaker Josephine Decker directs this moving adaptation of the beloved novel of the same name.
"The Sky Is Everywhere" will premiere on Apple TV+ and in select theaters on Friday, February 11.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: Oura's Gen 3 Smart Ring improves on previous iterations
Oura recently launched the next generation of its signature product, the Oura Smart Ring, with a slew of new capabilities. While it's a great health tracker, it has had a rocky start for a few reasons.
Stunning iPhone 14 mockup shows how cute a pill-shaped camera hole would be
Recent rumors have Apple's iPhone 14 coming without a notch, replacing it instead with a little pill-shaped camera cutout. A new mockup shows us what that might look like and my word does it look good.
Jason Sudeikis wins a Golden Globe Award for his 'Ted Lasso' performance
Actor Jason Sudeikis has picked up a shiny new Golden Globe Award for his performance as the titular 'Ted Lasso'. The comedy show streams on Apple TV+ and has proven hugely popular in the last couple of years.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.