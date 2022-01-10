Ahead of its February 11th debut, Apple TV+ has shared a first look at "The Sky Is Everywhere," its upcoming drama film.

In an Entertainment Weekly exclusive, the outlet talked to director Josephine Decker about the film. Decker talks about how he wants audiences to feel every emotion possible when watching it:

"I always wanted to make a film where you experience every emotion — where you laugh and cry, find tension and release, feel sexy, feel scared. And I adore magical realism. I love how Jandy's script holds comedy alongside tragedy, how she lets us be inside of the playful awkwardness and thrill of first love alongside the raw reality of grief. And she lets us inside of Lennie's wild imagination."

Decker also reflected on one of the most emotionally-charged scenes they had to shoot during filming: